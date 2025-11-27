Maia Wealth LLC Sells 1,349 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

Maia Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13,158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,897,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,298 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,925,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,093,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,433,000 after buying an additional 194,941 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,669,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 678,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,052,000 after purchasing an additional 76,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $143.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.66 and a 200 day moving average of $137.34. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $144.09.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.2465 per share. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

