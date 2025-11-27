Maia Wealth LLC Purchases 758 Shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF $PWB

Maia Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PWB. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $8,989,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,612,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,885,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,238,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 720.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 36,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PWB opened at $125.88 on Thursday. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 1.12.

