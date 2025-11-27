Maia Wealth LLC Purchases 4,211 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Maia Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,831 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $1,658,180,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13,347.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,056,934 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $823,804,000 after buying an additional 6,011,891 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,985,797 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,120,516,000 after buying an additional 3,616,471 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,763,415 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,948,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371,113 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 172,800,851 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $23,502,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,715 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of ABT stock opened at $128.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $110.86 and a 52-week high of $141.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.67 and its 200 day moving average is $131.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 31.88%.The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ABT. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

