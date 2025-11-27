Maia Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Maia Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the quarter. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 653.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,809,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,352,000 after purchasing an additional 28,455,790 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,240,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,576,000 after buying an additional 6,979,991 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $142,573,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,614,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,662,000 after buying an additional 3,155,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Reserve Retirement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $69,560,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $32.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $33.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.37.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

