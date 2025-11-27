Maia Wealth LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF $ILDR

Maia Wealth LLC raised its stake in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR – Free Report) by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,734 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILDR. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF in the first quarter worth $1,538,000. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,873,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 55.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 167,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 59,322 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,730,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,461,000.

Shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF stock opened at $32.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.06 million, a P/E ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.53. First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $34.82.

The First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (ILDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks capital appreciation by targeting global companies believed to benefit from scientific and technological innovation. ILDR was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

