Maia Wealth LLC Acquires 3,257 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF $FPE

Maia Wealth LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the quarter. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FPE. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 62,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $18.24 on Thursday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $18.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average of $18.02.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.0732 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

