MAI Capital Management Purchases 154 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,654,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.22, for a total transaction of $897,316.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,158,130.80. This represents a 17.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on EMCOR Group from $692.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group set a $750.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. William Blair started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $692.83.

EME opened at $611.22 on Thursday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $320.89 and a fifty-two week high of $778.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $658.63 and a 200 day moving average of $590.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.25.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.02%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

