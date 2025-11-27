MAI Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF $IYC

MAI Capital Management lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,593,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,737,000 after acquiring an additional 276,666 shares in the last quarter. Gimbal Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,556,000. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 974,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,048,000 after purchasing an additional 140,794 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth $5,866,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 258,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,825,000 after acquiring an additional 52,422 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYC opened at $101.95 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $77.66 and a one year high of $106.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.85 and a 200 day moving average of $101.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

