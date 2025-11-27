MAI Capital Management Increases Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 776.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $28,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 374.7% in the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 62.5% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 5.1%

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $87.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $75.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -674.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.88. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.08 and a 1 year high of $127.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.82.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -184.62%.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $265,302.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 73,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,726,777.76. This represents a 4.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy purchased 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.09 per share, with a total value of $1,048,424.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 268,637 shares in the company, valued at $20,709,226.33. This trade represents a 5.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,632. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

