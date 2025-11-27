Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $135,000 Position in SCHMID Group N.V. $SHMD

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in SCHMID Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SHMD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 48,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 0.47% of SCHMID Group as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SCHMID Group by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 46,573 shares in the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SCHMID Group Stock Up 11.6%
SHMD opened at $4.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.10. SCHMID Group N.V. has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $6.70.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SHMD
About SCHMID Group
SCHMID Group N.V. develops and manufactures equipment and process solutions for electronics, photovoltaics, glass, and energy systems in Germany and internationally. The company offers electronics equipment, ET board, vertical and horizontal wet process, vacuum metallization and tech, plating, chemical mechanical polishing, and automation system solutions; and systems and process solutions for manufacturing and processing photovoltaic products, such as wafers, cells, modules, and thin films, as well as turnkey production lines.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SCHMID Group
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Google’s Gemini 3 Sends Broadcom Soaring: TPUs Take Center Stage
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Palantir Isn’t Just Riding the AI Boom—It’s Orchestrating It
Receive News & Ratings for SCHMID Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCHMID Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.