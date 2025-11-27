Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $135,000 Position in SCHMID Group N.V. $SHMD

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in SCHMID Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SHMD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 48,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 0.47% of SCHMID Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SCHMID Group by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 46,573 shares in the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHMD opened at $4.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.10. SCHMID Group N.V. has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $6.70.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHMD. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SCHMID Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SCHMID Group in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SCHMID Group currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About SCHMID Group

SCHMID Group N.V. develops and manufactures equipment and process solutions for electronics, photovoltaics, glass, and energy systems in Germany and internationally. The company offers electronics equipment, ET board, vertical and horizontal wet process, vacuum metallization and tech, plating, chemical mechanical polishing, and automation system solutions; and systems and process solutions for manufacturing and processing photovoltaic products, such as wafers, cells, modules, and thin films, as well as turnkey production lines.

