Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New $167,000 Investment in Huntsman Corporation $HUN

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Huntsman by 197.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1,717.9% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in Huntsman by 1,966.7% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Huntsman from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors set a $11.00 target price on Huntsman in a report on Monday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Huntsman stock opened at $10.08 on Thursday. Huntsman Corporation has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $20.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.18.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 5.75%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Corporation will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is -18.42%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

