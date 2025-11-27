Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New $121,000 Investment in ADT Inc. $ADT

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,316 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADT. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in ADT by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of ADT by 80.9% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 51.2% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,200 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in ADT in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADT Price Performance

ADT opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.48. ADT Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $8.94.

ADT Announces Dividend

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. ADT had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on ADT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ADT in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of ADT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

