Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $232,000 in OFG Bancorp $OFG

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,411 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OFG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,688,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,561,000 after acquiring an additional 35,960 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,270,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,850,000 after purchasing an additional 102,755 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $44,749,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after purchasing an additional 225,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

OFG Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OFG opened at $40.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. OFG Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $46.63.

OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $186.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.71 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 22.26%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on OFG. Zacks Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of OFG Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of OFG Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on OFG Bancorp from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OFG Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OFG Bancorp

Insider Activity at OFG Bancorp

In related news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 25,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $1,033,250.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 184,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,441.25. This trade represents a 12.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jorge Colon sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $1,021,250.00. Following the sale, the director owned 27,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,131.55. This trade represents a 47.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $2,247,747 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.