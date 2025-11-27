Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 13,731 Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ETON

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 0.05% of Eton Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $53,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. 27.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ETON shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.19 on Thursday. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.22 million, a P/E ratio of -64.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.20). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 9.50%.The firm had revenue of $22.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.47 million. Equities analysts expect that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.

