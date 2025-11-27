Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MGA. Cfra Research upgraded Magna International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Magna International from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Magna International from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Magna International from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Magna International Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $48.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.10 and a 200 day moving average of $43.17. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.59. Magna International has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $50.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.03 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Magna International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magna International will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Magna International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magna International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Magna International during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 385.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Stories

