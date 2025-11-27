Linde PLC $LIN Position Lifted by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $8,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,638,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,943,654,000 after purchasing an additional 292,492 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Linde by 5.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,600,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,470,284,000 after buying an additional 453,108 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Linde by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,542,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,511,751,000 after buying an additional 1,182,157 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,097,793,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Linde by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,859,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,797,156,000 after acquiring an additional 40,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Up 0.0%

Linde stock opened at $407.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. Linde PLC has a one year low of $406.09 and a one year high of $486.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $443.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $460.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.03. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. Linde’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 40.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $516.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $535.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $475.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LIN

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.