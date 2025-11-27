Lennar Corporation $LEN Shares Sold by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 76.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,851 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,845 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at $424,950,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Lennar by 45.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,894,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,020,866,000 after buying an additional 2,777,567 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in Lennar by 130.8% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,581,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,523,000 after acquiring an additional 896,264 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its position in Lennar by 23.4% in the first quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 2,189,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,323,000 after acquiring an additional 415,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,125,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $131.31 on Thursday. Lennar Corporation has a 12 month low of $98.42 and a 12 month high of $177.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.99.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The construction company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.14). Lennar had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on LEN shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lennar from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Lennar from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research lowered Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.75.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

