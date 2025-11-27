Legal & General Group Plc Sells 14,951 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. $ACI

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,469,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,951 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $31,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $4,590,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 45.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 24,590 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 8.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albertsons Companies news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 230,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $4,427,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 300,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,786,107.25. The trade was a 43.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael T. Theilmann sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $1,935,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 338,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,548,601.15. The trade was a 22.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $18.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average of $19.69. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $23.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.52.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 36.39%. The business had revenue of $18.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.060-2.190 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

Read Our Latest Report on ACI

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.