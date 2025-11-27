Legal & General Group Plc Sells 128,568 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 523,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 128,568 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $35,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 160.5% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 87.5% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 63.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 1.6%

SWK opened at $71.88 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.91 and a twelve month high of $91.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.83 and a 200-day moving average of $70.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWK. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price objective on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on SWK

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.