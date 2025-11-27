Legal & General Group Plc Raises Holdings in BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR $BNTX

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,288 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $33,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 234.6% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 472.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the first quarter valued at $91,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech Trading Up 3.0%

BNTX stock opened at $102.70 on Thursday. BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $81.20 and a 12-month high of $129.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.83 and its 200 day moving average is $105.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.19 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. BioNTech’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. BioNTech has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BNTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $150.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on BioNTech from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BioNTech

BioNTech Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.