Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 4,227 Shares of Performance Food Group Company $PFGC

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 343,621 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $30,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Performance Food Group by 51.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 363 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 658.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 379 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on PFGC shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.60.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Performance Food Group stock opened at $96.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. Performance Food Group Company has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $109.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.72 and a 200-day moving average of $96.32.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The food distribution company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.87 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 0.54%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Performance Food Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Performance Food Group news, insider A Brent King sold 6,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $665,703.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 62,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,605,745.20. The trade was a 9.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hugh Patrick Hatcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total transaction of $525,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 47,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,007,110.85. This trade represents a 9.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,621,799. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

