Legal & General Group Plc Invests $38.68 Million in Ralliant Corporation $RAL

Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 797,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,677,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Ralliant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralliant in the second quarter worth about $32,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Ralliant in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ralliant during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Ralliant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Ralliant Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RAL opened at $48.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ralliant Corporation has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $55.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.42.

Ralliant Dividend Announcement

Ralliant ( NYSE:RAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $529.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.14 million. Ralliant has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.680 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Ralliant’s payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on RAL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ralliant from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ralliant in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ralliant in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Ralliant from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Ralliant in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Ralliant Profile

(Free Report)

Ralliant Corporation is a provider of precision technologies which specializes in designing, developing, manufacturing and servicing precision instruments and engineered products. Ralliant Corporation is based in RALEIGH, N.C.

