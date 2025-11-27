Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stake in CommVault Systems, Inc. $CVLT

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,578 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,314 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $30,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVLT. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommVault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,223,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in CommVault Systems during the second quarter valued at $58,183,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CommVault Systems during the first quarter valued at $47,361,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in CommVault Systems in the first quarter valued at $22,540,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 7.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,777,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,388,000 after acquiring an additional 117,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CommVault Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVLT shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Baird R W raised CommVault Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on CommVault Systems from $217.00 to $167.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.10.

Insider Transactions at CommVault Systems

In other CommVault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 14,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total value of $1,811,843.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 372,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,043,426.85. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 15,244 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $2,713,584.44. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 71,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,787,704.37. This trade represents a 17.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 63,954 shares of company stock valued at $9,611,898 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CommVault Systems Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of CommVault Systems stock opened at $123.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.33 and a twelve month high of $200.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 69.25 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.56.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $448.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.31 million. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 31.53%. CommVault Systems’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. CommVault Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CommVault Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CommVault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommVault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.