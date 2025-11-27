Legal & General Group Plc Increases Position in IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 230.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 753,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525,355 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in IonQ were worth $32,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of IonQ by 180.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in IonQ by 237.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 54,797 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in IonQ by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in IonQ in the 1st quarter valued at $2,053,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of IonQ by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 57,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IonQ alerts:

IonQ Stock Performance

IonQ stock opened at $46.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.73. IonQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $84.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 2.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($3.14). IonQ had a negative return on equity of 127.06% and a negative net margin of 1,836.32%.The company had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 221.5% on a year-over-year basis. IonQ has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IONQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of IonQ in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of IonQ from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IonQ from $32.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

View Our Latest Report on IONQ

Insider Transactions at IonQ

In related news, CEO Masi Niccolo De sold 16,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $715,728.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,181,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,444,658.40. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Teuber, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.81 per share, with a total value of $109,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,413 shares in the company, valued at $351,496.53. This trade represents a 45.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 213,622 shares of company stock worth $9,620,896. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IonQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.