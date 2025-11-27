Legal & General Group Plc Has $40.79 Million Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $40,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 14.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 789,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $385,651,000 after acquiring an additional 99,643 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,731,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 349,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $166,713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 25.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 266,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,761,000 after purchasing an additional 54,289 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 6.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,912,000 after buying an additional 14,684 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $563.74 on Thursday. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 12-month low of $266.88 and a 12-month high of $612.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $553.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $500.84. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $869.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.03 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 13.66%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 7.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CW. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $537.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.83.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

