Legal & General Group Plc Has $39.59 Million Stake in monday.com Ltd. $MNDY

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in monday.com were worth $39,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of monday.com by 9.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,833,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,442,000 after purchasing an additional 150,987 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,253,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $912,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth $7,535,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Stock Down 1.9%

MNDY stock opened at $144.97 on Thursday. monday.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $342.64. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 117.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.27. monday.com had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 5.58%.The company had revenue of $316.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. monday.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MNDY shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of monday.com from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on monday.com from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on monday.com from $332.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.19.

monday.com Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

