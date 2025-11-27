Legal & General Group Plc Has $32.94 Million Stock Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. $DEI

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,189,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 156,130 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $32,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 363.9% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 217,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 170,944 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,362,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,620,000 after buying an additional 46,651 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 1,247.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 28,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 21,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DEI. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Douglas Emmett Stock Up 0.7%

DEI opened at $12.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.67. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $250.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Douglas Emmett has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.470 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 633.33%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Articles

