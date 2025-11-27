Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. $AVTR

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,103,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981,003 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Avantor were worth $41,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Avantor by 2.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Avantor by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Avantor by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 191,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Avantor by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 83,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVTR has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Avantor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Avantor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $12.00 target price on shares of Avantor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.42.

Avantor Stock Performance

NYSE AVTR opened at $11.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.00. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.32.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Avantor had a positive return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 1.25%.The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Avantor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gregory L. Summe bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,000. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Further Reading

