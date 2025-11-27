Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stake in Macerich Company (The) $MAC

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,784,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,608 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Macerich were worth $28,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 11.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,652,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,641,000 after buying an additional 694,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,498,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,160,000 after acquiring an additional 145,906 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Macerich by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,130,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,466 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Macerich by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,357,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,813,000 after acquiring an additional 151,295 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its stake in Macerich by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,022,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,090,000 after purchasing an additional 552,194 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $22.27. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.86, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.96.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Macerich had a negative return on equity of 15.15% and a negative net margin of 41.33%.The company had revenue of $253.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Macerich Company will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Macerich’s payout ratio is presently -42.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Macerich from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Macerich in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macerich has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Macerich

About Macerich

(Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.