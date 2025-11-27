Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 37,350 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated $CUZ

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,248,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,350 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $37,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 2,095.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cousins Properties by 579.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 14.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cousins Properties

In related news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 4,612 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $135,131.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 13,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,077.40. This trade represents a 25.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cousins Properties Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE:CUZ opened at $25.81 on Thursday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $32.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.99.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 6.51%.The business had revenue of $248.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 365.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CUZ. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

