Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 84,379 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 16,741.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,379 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $14,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% during the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 1,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 21,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $191.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.01. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $115.10 and a fifty-two week high of $202.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.06 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 2.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 42.64%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPC. Raymond James Financial set a $200.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $208.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.14.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

