Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Purchased by Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1,032.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $13,345,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,155,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,020,000 after buying an additional 51,280 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 590,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,955,000 after buying an additional 62,330 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 26.0% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 15,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research cut Lam Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Summit Insights cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $200.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.17.

Lam Research Price Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $155.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $194.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $167.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 60.60%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.91%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total transaction of $1,418,804.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 56,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,942,091.42. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $7,249,191.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 251,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,870,428.30. The trade was a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 102,608 shares of company stock valued at $14,916,496 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

