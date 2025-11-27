Korea Investment CORP Sells 29,116 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,531,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,116 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 0.6% of Korea Investment CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.07% of Bank of America worth $261,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 25,143 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Bank of America by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 35,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $53.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $387.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. Bank of America Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $54.69.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.05 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 15.70%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on Bank of America from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.77.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

