Korea Investment CORP Grows Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,984,453 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 878,258 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.15% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $88,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $470,716,000. Entrust Global Partners L L C bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter worth $365,750,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 90.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,837,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674,860 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,662,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,135,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appaloosa LP bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter worth about $89,362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

DB stock opened at $35.48 on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $16.23 and a 1 year high of $38.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.89.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 6.13%. On average, research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Zacks Research lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

