KeyCorp Weighs in on Vistra’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Vistra in a research note issued on Monday, November 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.65 for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vistra’s current full-year earnings is $7.00 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vistra’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.91 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $10.01 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $10.49 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $9.68 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VST. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Cowen started coverage on Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Vistra in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.20.

Vistra Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $177.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of 63.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99. Vistra has a 52-week low of $90.51 and a 52-week high of $219.82.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). Vistra had a return on equity of 64.04% and a net margin of 6.70%.The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vistra

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In related news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 58,275 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total transaction of $10,183,556.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 218,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,137,265.25. This trade represents a 21.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total value of $9,456,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 306,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,772,476. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 868,339 shares of company stock valued at $173,242,584. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

