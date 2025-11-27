Kennametal Inc. $KMT Stake Boosted by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,234 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.12% of Kennametal worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Kennametal by 557.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 77,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 66,025 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the first quarter worth about $307,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 1st quarter worth about $3,949,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Kennametal by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,077,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,946,000 after purchasing an additional 83,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Kennametal during the 1st quarter valued at about $517,000.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal Stock Performance

KMT opened at $27.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.73. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $497.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.68 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 4.73%.Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Kennametal has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Kennametal from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kennametal from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on KMT

About Kennametal

(Free Report)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.