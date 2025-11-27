KBC Group NV Sells 1,862 Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. $VSCO

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 47.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 75.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,824.5% in the first quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 270.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.91.

NYSE VSCO opened at $40.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.00 and its 200-day moving average is $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.26. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $48.73.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

