KB Financial Group Inc $KB Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,554 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after buying an additional 26,855 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in KB Financial Group during the second quarter worth $220,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Ranmore Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Ranmore Fund Management Ltd now owns 255,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,106,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $215,000. 11.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KB opened at $85.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. KB Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $46.38 and a twelve month high of $92.39. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.14.

KB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of KB Financial Group in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

