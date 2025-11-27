JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stake in Gentex Corporation $GNTX

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,519,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,154,335 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.46% of Gentex worth $121,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Entropy Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Gentex by 7.3% in the second quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 20,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the 2nd quarter worth $4,465,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the 2nd quarter worth $524,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 329.8% during the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 87,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 67,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on GNTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Gentex from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $29.00 price objective on Gentex in a research report on Monday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price objective on Gentex and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research lowered Gentex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Gentex Price Performance

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $22.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average of $24.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.86. Gentex Corporation has a 1-year low of $20.28 and a 1-year high of $31.26.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Gentex had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $570.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Gentex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gentex Corporation will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.