JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 35,662 Shares of Diageo plc $DEO

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,272,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,662 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.23% of Diageo worth $128,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 15.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Diageo by 22.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 121,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,709,000 after buying an additional 22,184 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Diageo by 5.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 434,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $90.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.51. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $86.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DEO. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Diageo from $117.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

