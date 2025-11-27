JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 35,385 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. $EGP

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 907,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,385 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.70% of EastGroup Properties worth $151,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EGP. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1,058.6% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 621,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,443,000 after buying an additional 567,678 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.80.

EastGroup Properties Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $181.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.52 and a 200 day moving average of $169.90. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.04. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.67 and a 12-month high of $188.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $182.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.88 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 7.28%. EastGroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. EastGroup Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.940-8.980 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.300-2.340 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at EastGroup Properties

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,610,250. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties



EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

