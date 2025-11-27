JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 562,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,381 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.40% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $160,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,447,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $24,298,000. Barings LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,623,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,304,000 after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 121,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,031,000 after purchasing an additional 57,778 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 249,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,689,000 after purchasing an additional 48,169 shares during the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO stock opened at $325.72 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $219.19 and a fifty-two week high of $337.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $322.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.23.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

