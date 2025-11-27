JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF $IVLU

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,678,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736,159 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 6.53% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $153,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVLU. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,430,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,699,000 after acquiring an additional 503,393 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,091,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,086,000 after acquiring an additional 321,158 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 808,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 700,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,050,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 672,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,106,000 after purchasing an additional 151,685 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of IVLU opened at $37.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.37. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $37.39.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

