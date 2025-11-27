JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF $ACWI

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,178,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,585 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.69% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $151,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 290.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.8%

ACWI opened at $140.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.71. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $101.25 and a 52-week high of $143.04. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.