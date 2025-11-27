JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $145.45 Million Stock Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. $PSTG

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 75.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,525,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082,606 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.77% of Pure Storage worth $145,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSTG. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,926,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,687,000 after buying an additional 2,612,300 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 25.9% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,075,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,782 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at about $38,989,000. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the second quarter worth about $44,470,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter worth about $32,410,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mona Chu sold 9,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $771,916.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 107,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,115,343.23. This represents a 7.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 7,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $602,151.90. Following the transaction, the insider owned 229,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,686,005.95. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 347,811 shares of company stock valued at $31,067,815. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $85.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.23. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $34.51 and a one year high of $100.59.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $763.77 million during the quarter. Pure Storage had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PSTG shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.61.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

