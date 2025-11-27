JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $141.42 Million Holdings in Genpact Limited $G

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,213,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 898,050 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.84% of Genpact worth $141,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Genpact in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 208.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 104.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genpact alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 76,902 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $3,274,487.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 134,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,743,190.40. This trade represents a 36.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sameer Dewan sold 26,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $1,185,935.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 62,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,979.90. This trade represents a 29.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 161,183 shares of company stock valued at $6,970,760 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Stock Performance

NYSE:G opened at $44.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $37.49 and a 12-month high of $56.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.00.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 11.01%.The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Genpact has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.610 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.930-0.940 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

G has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Genpact to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genpact in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Genpact

Genpact Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.