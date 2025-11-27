JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $133.58 Million Stock Position in PTC Inc. $PTC

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97,287 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.65% of PTC worth $133,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in PTC by 7.6% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of PTC by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 364,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,766,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 193,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on PTC from $231.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on PTC from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.92.

Shares of PTC opened at $173.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.54. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.38 and a 52-week high of $219.69.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. PTC had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 20.74%. Analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

