JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF $IPAC

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 61.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,823,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 692,573 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 7.07% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $125,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPAC. Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 476,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,760,000 after purchasing an additional 95,041 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,074,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 653,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,893,000 after buying an additional 53,769 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 352,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,207,000 after buying an additional 37,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 206,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,165,000 after acquiring an additional 37,543 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of IPAC opened at $74.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.04 and a 200 day moving average of $70.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.72. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $54.90 and a 12 month high of $75.70.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

