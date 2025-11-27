JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF $EMXC

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 61.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,590,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,206,752 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.22% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF worth $163,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the first quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMXC opened at $71.14 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $73.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

