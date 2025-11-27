JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 688,820 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,104,272 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 688,820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.72% of Citizens Financial Group worth $138,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 405,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,626,000 after buying an additional 13,380 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $54.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.82. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $55.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.85 and a 200-day moving average of $48.16.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 14.17%.The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 51.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Raymond James Financial set a $62.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CFG

About Citizens Financial Group

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.